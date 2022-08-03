The National Police in Palma report having arrested a father and son on Sunday when they insulted and harassed two emergency medics and then acted aggressively towards police officers.

Around 6pm, an ambulance went to an apartment on C. Gabriel Alomar i Villalonga, where an elderly woman required attention.

As the medics were going to the building, they encountered the two men, who were in a bar and began to insult and harass them. Among other things, they were told that they were to blame for the "circus during the pandemic". Having attended to the woman, they were subjected to further insults as they were leaving. The expletives became increasingly worse, at which point they contacted the police.

A patrol car arrived, and when officers informed the men that they were under arrest, they became aggressive and refused to go with the officers.