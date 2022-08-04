The National Police is investigating the first complaint registered in Palma of a case needle spiking and robbery in a club in the Playa de Palma.

Investigators are trying to clarify what happened inside the nightclub, located on the beachfront.

The alleged victim is a young man who claims that, while he was in the premises, someone approached him, he noticed a prick in one of his legs and, minutes later, he began to feel unwell and was robbed.

The police have taken statements from the victim, possible witnesses and studied CCTV footage.

So far this is the first official complaint of its kind in the Balearics in which the alleged victim openly acknowledges having been the object of a robbery after having been spiked.

In the meantime, the Guardia Civil is investigating six cases of women being spiked in clubs in the Balearics, four of them in Ibiza and two in Mallorca.

According to the Guardia Civil, of these six cases, three of them have filed a complaint and the other three have not wished to file a complaint, which is why they have opened an ex officio investigation to clarify the facts.

The needle spiking allegedly took place between June and July.