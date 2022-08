The far right group, Vox, used a video montage of the Moors and Christians "clash" in Pollensa this week to protest against illegal immigration.

Diuen que el tarat que ha fet aquest muntatge és el més intel·ligent de @voxbaleares... Ara pensa com deuen ser els demés!!

😂😂 pic.twitter.com/61UnEaMC7M — Pere Pol (@polcreus) August 3, 2022

The video was titled "and they still keep arriving." It created a political storm and the video has seen been removed by the political party which has enjoyed growing support over recent years. Parties from across the politicial spectrum slammed the video saying that it was racist.