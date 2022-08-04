On Thursday evening, the Marivent Palace was the venue for the royal reception for Balearic society for the first time.

This event has traditionally been at the Almudaina Palace, but it has been moved to the Marivent, the royal family's residence when they are in Mallorca.

King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Sofia, the Queen Mother received politicians and representatives from business, charities and other sectors. The first, at 9pm, was President Armengol.