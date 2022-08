Palma council will turn off the lights in the Town Hall and the Cathedral at 10 pm starting next Monday, in accordance with the Royal Decree Law on economic sustainability measures and with the aim of reducing consumption and saving energy.

Bellver Castle has concerts almost every day in August, and for this reason the lights will be switched off at 00:00 hours, except for two days, when they will keep their usual timetable until 02:30 because the concerts will end later.

From September 9, when the concerts have finished, the lights will be switched off at 22:00 hours at the castle as well.

The fountains are already being switched off at 10 pm.