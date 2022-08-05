The historic Norwegian fishing boat Toftevaag arrived in Porto Colom this morning as she continues with her Mediterranean voyage. For 32 years she has been dedicated to research for the conservation of turtles, whales and dolphins in the Mediterranean. Furthermore, the Toftevaag is also tracking illegal mesh nets, dubbed “walls of death”, in an unrelenting campaign against illegal fishing with drift nets.

Since 2016, it has also been one of the partner ships of the LIBERA Project, a network that unites society to tackle the problem of basuraleza (rubbish).

This year, the Toftevaag also carries the MEDNIGHT banner with a common project that aims to effectively impress to the public the most compelling problems of the Mediterranean Sea and to highlight the strenous efforts that scientists are making to find solutions to them.