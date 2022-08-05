The historic Norwegian fishing boat Toftevaag arrived in Porto Colom this morning as she continues with her Mediterranean voyage. For 32 years she has been dedicated to research for the conservation of turtles, whales and dolphins in the Mediterranean. Furthermore, the Toftevaag is also tracking illegal mesh nets, dubbed “walls of death”, in an unrelenting campaign against illegal fishing with drift nets.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.