The measure that has attracted most attention and generated greatest controversy concerns air-conditioning - a minimum of 27 degrees in public buildings, in the likes of shops and on public transport. However, the minister is saying that the decree passed earlier this week "should be applied with flexibility". The government has already demonstrated this. In the face of protest from the hospitality sector, the minimum for bars and restaurants will be 25 degrees.
Public institutions in Mallorca have already adopted certain measures and issued instructions regarding the switching-off of lights and air-conditioning. For businesses, the Tuesday meeting should give a clearer indication as to what flexibility there is, Ribera having acknowledged that "discos, kitchens and gyms (for example) require temperatures different to those of a book shop".
Another measure concerns automatic doors for shops. It is reckoned that savings of some 20% can be made by allowing doors to close and not having them permanently open. But there is a particular issue for shops that don't have automatic doors, which ones will have to install them and how much this will cost.
The president in the Balearics of the Arimpa association of businesses that install and maintain these doors, Rafel Sotomayor, says that doors require "significant investment" but that "tangible savings" can be made. Financial assistance is being promised, but it has yet to be quantified. Sotomayor, meanwhile, suggests that his association's members are prepared to meet the demand for installation.
We paid for it (well, ok we booked the cheapest thing we could find). But hey, we're on holiday and they can't limit our use of air conditioning or heating. It's not our problem. Screw the costs and the environment We consume. Get over it. And lower those prices too. You think we're made of money? Greedy self-centered barstewards.
It might help solve the problem of tourists renting a holiday let, turning the thermostat down to 12° (because they think that turning the temperature lower will make it get cool faster) then leaving for the beach, and on return, screaming that the place is freezing (sometimes demanding a refund for the inconvenience), meanwhile costing the proprietor a bundle in electricity consumption. Same applies to heating. Turn the thermostat up to 35°. Leave for the day, come back and open all the doors and windows because it's too hot (not bothering to turn the thermostat down) then leave a scathing review of the apartment. And/or demand a refund. Sounds absurd? They do it. More often than you might think. Read the Airbnb forums. I'd expect this to result in holiday accommodations locking the thermostat away and not allowing guests to adjust it. And that could save a bundle of money from irresponsible waste of energy.