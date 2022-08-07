Two Vietnamese men, famous in their country, have returned to Vietnam after a court in Palma returned their passports on Wednesday.

The two, a musician and an actor, were arrested in June after a 17-year-old British girl reported an alleged rape at a hotel in Sant Elm (Andratx).

She had met the men at a restaurant on June 25. They went to the beach, where she says they began to get intimate, and then to the men's hotel. She told the Guardia Civil that they forced her to have sex, after which they made her shower in order to eliminate any trace of bodily fluid. Having made the report to the Guardia Civil, she and her family left Mallorca.

When they appeared in court, they refused to testify, as was their right. The court released them without bail but withdrew their passports.