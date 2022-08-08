Mallorca has registered 18 positive cases; Minorca, four; Ibiza, another five, and Formentera, none. For the rest (eight) there is no island or municipality of residence.
The cumulative incidence rate for 14 days stands at 92 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the positivity test rate for the last week is 15.38 percent.
By islands, the one with the highest incidence rate is Formentera, with 145.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Ibiza (102.1), Mallorca (90.4) and Minorca (84.4).
