The Balearic Ministry for Health today confirmed 35 new cases of Covid, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic on the islands to 297,211, while the number of deaths has remained at 1,487 since July 28.

Mallorca has registered 18 positive cases; Minorca, four; Ibiza, another five, and Formentera, none. For the rest (eight) there is no island or municipality of residence.

The cumulative incidence rate for 14 days stands at 92 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the positivity test rate for the last week is 15.38 percent.



By islands, the one with the highest incidence rate is Formentera, with 145.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Ibiza (102.1), Mallorca (90.4) and Minorca (84.4).