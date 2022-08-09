Mallorcan town Montuïri is the non-coastal town in the Balearics that foreign buyers are most interested in when purchasing a home, according to a study carried out by the real estate portal Idealista.

Apart from the popular locations in which foreign buyers are traditionally interested, many of them have their eyes on small inland towns without being too far away from the sea.

Montuïri is the tenth non-coastal municipality of less than 5,000 inhabitants in Spain with the highest volume of foreign property searches, while Sineu, also in Mallorca, is in sixteenth place and Puigpunyent is nineteenth.

According to Idealista, Ciudad Quesada (Alicante) attracts the majority of searches by foreign house hunters, followed by Busot, also in Alicante, and the Ciudalcampo urbanisation, in the Community of Madrid.

In fourth place is El Verger (Alicante), followed by Fuente Obejuna (Córdoba), Ojén (Málaga), Formentera del Segura (Alicante), Palma de Gandía (Valencia) and Viñuela (Málaga).