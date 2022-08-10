Coach operators in Mallorca and the Balearics say that they are unable to cover operating costs with the prices that are being charged. "Costs are exceeding income and this is a serious problem," stresses Rafael Roig, president of the coach operators association in the Balearics and also of the Balearic Transport Federation.

"The situation is very difficult from a financial point of view. At the end of the season there will be negative results. Urgent measures need to be adopted."

These urgent measures are ones for the Spanish government. The coach operators association on the islands is part of the national Confebus confederation. It wants the government to guarantee that coach transport can be at a "fair price, just as has just been done with freight transport by road".