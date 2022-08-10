Coach operators fear negative results at the end of the season. | Jaume Morey
Coach operators in Mallorca and the Balearics say that they are unable to cover operating costs with the prices that are being charged. "Costs are exceeding income and this is a serious problem," stresses Rafael Roig, president of the coach operators association in the Balearics and also of the Balearic Transport Federation.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.