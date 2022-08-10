The most expensive luxury villa in Mallorca is being advertised on the Idealista website. For 35 million euros, there are 8,263 square metres in all in an exclusive area of Cala Vinyes.
The living area comes to 1,479 square metres, 316 of which are in a separate guest villa. This "rare and magnificent" property boasts numerous terraces, outdoor dining areas, indoor entertainment and relaxation rooms, an infinity pool, a barbecue, a gym and of course the separate guest villa.
Oh, and there is also a separate apartment for staff. Moreover, the villa has its own private cave and direct access to the sea.
