The most expensive luxury villa in Mallorca is being advertised on the Idealista website. For 35 million euros, there are 8,263 square metres in all in an exclusive area of ​​Cala Vinyes.

The living area comes to 1,479 square metres, 316 of which are in a separate guest villa. This "rare and magnificent" property boasts numerous terraces, outdoor dining areas, indoor entertainment and relaxation rooms, an infinity pool, a barbecue, a gym and of course the separate guest villa.

Oh, and there is also a separate apartment for staff. Moreover, the villa has its own private cave and direct access to the sea.