A 48-year-old man has been arrested by the National Police in Palma accused of at least four burglaries in the rooms of three hotels in Playa de Palma area while the guests were asleep.

The reported events occurred on August 6, when National Police officers spotted and arrested the suspect, known to the police, on the beach.

The suspect apparently scaled the walls up to the first floor of different hotels in Playa de Palma, at night, while guests were asleep.

The suspect, of Spanish origin, is charged with at least four burglaries committed in three nearby hotels in Playa de Palma.

He stole cash and high-end mobile phones worth more than 4,000 euros, according to the police force.

The arrested man, who has a long police and judicial record for similar acts, has been handed over to the duty court in Palma.