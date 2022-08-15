The superyacht Hampshire is causing a sensation in Puerto Portals. She is owned by British billionaire, Andrew Christopher Currie, who is the 23rd wealthiest person in the UK with a net worth of £6.1 billion.

Currie was born in December 1955. Brought up in Northern England, he studied at grammar school before going on to Cambridge University to study Natural Sciences. For the first 15 years of his career, Currie worked for BP Chemicals. In 1994, Currie become a director at Inspec Group, the former parent company of Ineos, where he was responsible for the company's sales and marketing. In 1999, Currie was appointed a director at the chemicals company Ineos. Currie holds a 20% stake in Ineos.

Up to 12 guests can be accommodated on board the superyacht Hampshire, and she also has accommodation for 17 crew members.

Ineos was founded by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, another frequent Mallorca visitor. As of May 2018, he was the richest person in the UK, with a net worth of £21.05 billion. He is a major backer of Britain´s America´s Cup challenge and his team led by Sir Ben Ainslie has recently announced plans to establish a base at Porto Pi in Palma.