Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer , came under fire over the weekend over his holiday on Mallorca. He has criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet members for going on foreign holidays in the middle of the cost of living crisis and then he is photographed on holiday in Puerto Soller

But he remained unrepentant telling the BBC: "I’ve also got another job that’s really important, and that is I’m a dad, and I’m not going to apologise for going on holiday with my wife and kids. It’s the first time we’ve had a real holiday for about three years."

The leader of the Labour party was photographed in Soller staying at a luxury beachside hotel. He arrived on the island on a flight from London Cty airport.

British tourist Henry Mayles, 31, told The Sun: “I was surprised to see him enjoying himself on holiday after Labour laid into the Tories for doing exactly the same thing.