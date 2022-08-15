The Association of Neighbours in the Palma district of Santa Catalina have denounced the fights, the screams, the disorder and the sex in the street in the Plaza del Vapor, in Sant Magí and surrounding areas last weekend, which they have described as "especially terrifying".

Residents of this Palma neighbourhood said in a statement that there had been a "general rampage" during the early hours of Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the three days in which a nightclub in the area has been open.

"Hundreds of people have gathered in the main square of the area declared of Cultural Interest and the scandal they have caused has led us neighbours to call the police, who came to disperse the crowd during the early hours of Sunday," said the neighbours of Es Jonquet.

However, the association pointed out that the situation was repeated in the early hours of Monday morning (a public holiday) and this time without police presence.

"Those affected have endured another day without being able to sleep. The streets have dawned with urine in many corners, broken glass bottles on the floor and other remains of binge drinking, accumulated in some places for several days.

"