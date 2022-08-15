Residents of this Palma neighbourhood said in a statement that there had been a "general rampage" during the early hours of Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the three days in which a nightclub in the area has been open.
"Hundreds of people have gathered in the main square of the area declared of Cultural Interest and the scandal they have caused has led us neighbours to call the police, who came to disperse the crowd during the early hours of Sunday," said the neighbours of Es Jonquet.
However, the association pointed out that the situation was repeated in the early hours of Monday morning (a public holiday) and this time without police presence.
"Those affected have endured another day without being able to sleep. The streets have dawned with urine in many corners, broken glass bottles on the floor and other remains of binge drinking, accumulated in some places for several days.
"
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
I have sympathy for the long term residents of this area but not so much for the rich northern europeans who are recent arrivals and are complaining about noise from clubs that have been there for 30 years or more. They should have done their research.