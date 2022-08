Well, it certainly had been forecast. The heat wave came to a dramatic end on the north east of the island on Monday night with a hail storm and heavy rains.

The rains caused some damage but for many they were a welcome break from the heat which in some cases as reached the 40 degrees Centigrade in some parts of the island.

Unsettled weather is being forecast for this week with storm and more rain being forecast for Thursday. For the first time in many days there was no heat warning for today. The Met Office was forecasting maximum temperatures for today of between 31 and 35 degrees Centigrade.