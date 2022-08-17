On Sunday night, Alcudia police had to go to the aid of a German tourist who had fallen asleep on a bus and was locked inside it at the bus garage.

The 112 emergency service received a call from the holidaymaker. He had taken the Aerotib bus from the airport, fallen asleep and had woken up some hours later only to find himself stuck inside the bus. The driver had parked the bus, oblivious to the fact that someone was still on it.

The police went to the bus garage, which is on the Ca na Lloreta industrial estate. They explained to security guards what had happened, located the bus, unlocked it and freed him.