The tourist woke up and found that he was in the bus garage. | Archive
On Sunday night, Alcudia police had to go to the aid of a German tourist who had fallen asleep on a bus and was locked inside it at the bus garage.
The tourist woke up and found that he was in the bus garage. | Archive
On Sunday night, Alcudia police had to go to the aid of a German tourist who had fallen asleep on a bus and was locked inside it at the bus garage.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.