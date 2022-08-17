A 48-year-old British tourist died this morning after falling from the eighth floor of a hotel on Palma’s Paseo Marítimo seafront.

The tragic event, according to judicial sources, took place minutes after 8.00 am. For unknown reasons, the woman, who was alone in the room at the time, fell to her death.

Several witnesses immediately called 112.

An ambulance and the National Police rushed to the scene.

The medical staff were only able to certify the death of the tourist, who had been on the island for two days.

The Homicide Group of the National Police has taken charge of the investigation.