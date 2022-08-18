Some European police forces are already using electric scooters. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma Local Police is studying the possibility of using ecological electric scooters.
On Wednesday morning, police chiefs, headed by Commissioner Antonia Barceló, attended a demonstration of the vehicles which are equipped with sirens, two engines and extra large batteries. They also have loudspeakers and flashing lights.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.