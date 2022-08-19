A former mechanic with the company that operates the tourist train service in Cala d'Or says that days before the accident that resulted in eleven people being injured, he had informed the human resources department that the service had multiple deficiencies. He accuses the company of pressuring drivers into meeting the timetable and of putting vehicles into circulation without minimum security measures.
All these Tourist Trains require immediate safety checks. No doubt those injured passengers will be claiming against the Company at fault. Similarly all Tourist Trains should be stopped from operating now. Until they all pass full safety checks before they can return to carrying passengers. Cala Millor, Sa Coma and S'Illot Trains are unsafe.