Residents of Palma's Paseo Mallorca are complaining about the noise made by buses. Three services stop along the road, one of them being the airport route. The services stop at one in the morning and restart at 4.30am. Toya de la Vega, president of the Sant Jaume residents association, says that drivers keep their engines running for more than the three minutes permitted by regulations. "There are times when there are two or three right in front of us, stopping traffic and causing noise and pollution."
