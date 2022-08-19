Environmentalists Terraferida have launched a new campaign against tourist "massification" in Mallorca. They have reused the SOS Tourism message that was a feature of the pandemic, changing it to SOS Residents.

On Twitter, Terraferida say that "no one would be discussing tourism activity if it did not involve the overcrowding that is exceeding all natural and human limits". "We can discuss the amount, the how and the where, but if we are unable to agree on a ceiling, we are finished."