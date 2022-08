It appears that the Canadians have their eyes on Mallorca as a top beach destination.

According to Visited App’s Top 10 Most Visited beaches, published by Arriving In High Heels released in Toronto this week, Mallorca is the third most rated beach destination.

Cancun, Mexico, tops the list followed by South Beach Miami and then Mallorca, Cannes, Tenerife, the Amalfi Coast, Bondi Beach, Gran Canaria , Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Copacabana, Rio De Janeiro.

Who knows, after the success of the direct flights from New York to Palma with United Airlines, perhaps the Canadian market will be next.