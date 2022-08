On Saturday, there were five cruise ships in Palma, the total tonnage of which was 610,231. This was higher than the previous record this summer - 603,989 on July 22.

Three of the five were in the mega-cruise ship category, each over 150,000 tonnes - Aida Cosma, Anthem of the Seas and Norwegian Epic. The other two were Marella Discovery 2 and Seabourn Sojourn, a super-luxury cruise ship for just 450 passengers.

The three giants have a combined maximum passenger capacity of over 14,200. In total, the five ships can carry almost 16,500 passengers, though they are continuing to operate on reduced capacities.

At present, more than three ships are allowed to be in port at the same time on certain days; this Saturday was one of them. From next year, there won't be any of these exceptional days. Three ships will be the limit.