The number of Italian restaurants continues to grow. | Miquel À. Cañellas
Social security figures for July show that Italy is the main provider of foreign workers in the Balearics. This was the case before the pandemic, but there has been an increase from 16,750 in July 2019 to 18,132. These workers constitute 31.5% of all EU workers in the Balearics and 14% of all foreign workers. Morocco is second with 11,787, followed by Germany (11,290) and, some way behind, the UK (6,807) and Colombia (6,697).
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
British workers are lazy according to Thick Lizzy (how anyone who makes a living from sitting on her backside and talking **** can call anyone else lazy is beyond me).