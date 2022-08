In Puerto Andratx on Friday night, the National Police arrested four people who are accused of multiple burglaries.

The police raided a second-floor apartment on C. Isaac Peral. A dozen officers guarded the access to the building and undertook an exhaustive search for jewellery and other valuables. A safe was removed from the apartment. Around 11pm, the handcuffed occupants emerged. One was wearing a t-shirt for the 2017 Sant Bartomeu fiestas in Montuiri.

The apartment was being rented. The owner increased the rent by 100 euros per month. There were no complaints, and she assumed that the couple renting the property had good jobs.