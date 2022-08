On Sunday morning, part of the Palmira beach in Paguera was closed because of a faecal spill. In addition to the red flag, Calvia police and lifeguards taped the sea off to prevent bathing.

A truck from the Osifar company was brought in to prevent further spills, and a town hall technician took samples of water for analysis. The beach will remain closed until tests show that the quality of the water is once more suitable for bathing.