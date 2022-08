It is a question of another day, another giant mess on the promenade at the Playa de Palma. Residents in the popular area which houses the two resorts of Arenal and Can Pastilla are furious at the amount of rubbish which is simply thrown on to the promenade by tourists.

Every morning a small army of cleaners collect and brush away the debris from the night before but residents are saying that enough is enough.

Residents in the area are calling on the Palma city council to take action. The resorts, popular with German tourists, are exceptionally busy this year and have returned to pre-pandemic levels.