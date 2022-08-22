Living in Mallorca is something very similar to living in paradise, thanks to the fact that the island has some of the best beaches in the world. In addition, this year it has the honour of having the best beach in Spain: the beach of Muro. Specifically, it is the first sandy beach in Spain to appear in Tripadvisor's 'Best of the Best' ranking of 'Traveller's Choice'.

"The sandy beach of Muro is fantastic and has a warm, crystal clear, turquoise sea. In addition, the waters are calm and there is little depth, so it is ideal for children," they point out on their website. However, this beach tends to have more waves than Alcúdia, so it is also ideal for people who like to practice surfing or sports of this type. Located in the north of Mallorca, near Alcúdia, it has more than five kilometers of golden sand and also has the blue flag distinction.

This wonderful sandy area is divided into three zones: Es Comu, Es Branc and another one closer to Alcúdia. Lovers of virgin beaches have an ideal beach in Es Comu, where they can enjoy 1.5 kilometers of golden sand, dunes, pine trees and bushes typical of the area.

To access this beach you must leave your car at Es Branc or Casetes des Capellans, 1 kilometer from Can Picafort. In general, they usually come from Majorca. Es Branc is the intermediate sector of Playa de Muro, it begins at the mouth of the tributary s'Oberta (coming from the Natural Park of s'Albufera). The part closest to Alcúdia is located to the west, it is the noisiest but has all the services, as well as an important hotel and restaurant offer.

Playa de Muro is also the third best sandy beach in Europe and is among the top 20 in the world, according to Tripadvisor. Below you can read a list of the 20 best beaches in Europe and the world, according to the aforementioned tourism portal.

The 20 best beaches in Europe

1.- Isola dei Conigli, Lampedusa, Sicily Islands

Falésia Beach, Olhos de Água, Portugal.

3.- Muro Beach, Majorca, Balearic Islands

4.- Nissi Beach, Ayia Napa, Cyprus

5.- Balos Lagoon, Kissamos, Greece

6.- Kleftiko Beach, Milos, Cyclades Islands

7.- Luskentyre Beach, Isle of Harris, Lewis and Harris, Outer Hebrides, Greece

8.- Bamburgh Beach, Bamburgh, UK

9.- Sotavento Beach, Fuerteventura, Canary Islands

10.- Spiaggia di Cala Rossa, Favignana Island, Aegadian Islands

11.- Porthminster Beach, St. Ives, United Kingdom

12.- Ses Illetes Beach, Formentera, Balearic Islands, Balearic Islands

13.- Reynisfjara Beach, Vik, Iceland

14.- Praia Da Rocha, Praia da Rocha, Portugal

15.- Las Canteras Beach, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain

16.- Sarakiniko Beach, Milos, Cyclades Islands, Greece

17.- Plage du Sillon, Saint-Malo, France

18.- Lu Impostu Beach, San Teodoro, Italy

19.- Weymouth Beach, Weymouth, United Kingdom

20.- Kaputas Beach, Kas, Turkey