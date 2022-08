Two women were seriously injured on Tuesday morning when their Seat Ibiza collided head-on with a truck at the industrial estate exit in Capdepera.

The accident occurred shortly after 6.15. Witnesses say that the car crossed into the other lane; the truck driver couldn't avoid hitting the car. There were three women in the car. The third, who was in a back seat, suffered only slight injuries and was taken to Manacor Hospital. The driver and the woman in the passenger's seat were rushed to Son Espases.

The truck driver and another occupant were unharmed.