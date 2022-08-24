Casting for extras for the forthcoming series of the Netflix hit series, The Crown, took place in a Palma hotel on Tuesday. Part of series 6 of the popular programme will be filmed on the island from next month.

From early in the morning there were many people interested in being part of the cast, some had already applied for other tests, for others it was their first time.

Would-be extra Mireya said that "after I liked the first seasons of The Crown so much, when I found out that there was a casting here I did not hesitate to apply". This is not the first time she has auditioned, she has worked in other small advertising projects. Like her friend Lara, "I didn't think twice".

Hotel workers themselves did not want to miss the opportunity to be one of the possible candidates to share the screen with Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki, who play Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Wales. "The directors told us that we could present ourselves, since we are here, so let's give it a try," explained Natalia, who is making her debut in the world of acting. Her partner Marta also took the plunge. For her part, Irina, another aspirant, said that "it makes me especially excited to be able to participate in a project like this".

The candidates were nervous but excited about the moment of the audition for the British production.

At the other extreme we find those who go from shooting to shooting, as Serafin and Sara, both were on Monday in the filming of the series FBI: International, which has also been taking place during the last few weeks on the island. Sara is a nurse, but "I like to participate in some shootings, these days I have been able to be part of the American series and the truth is that I have had a very good experience, so working also in The Crown would be great".

The last time Netflix filmed The Crown on the island they visited the areas of Palma, Sant Elm, sa Calobra, the beach of Torrent de Pareis or Port de Sóller, among others

For the sixth season, locations in Palma or Andratx are being considered and filming will begin in September. In this installment will be told the nocturnal adventures of Harry, the romance of Charles and Camilla, or when William begins his studies at university, where he will meet his future wife, a young Kate Middleton.