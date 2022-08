Netflix will be returning to the island next month to film part of Season 6 of their smash-hit series The Crown. Filming is expected to last for more than a month and scores of local extras will be recruited. It must be remembered that part of Season 5 of the popular series was shot on the island earlier this year. It will be screened in November.

Rumours suggest that Season 6 concentrates on the death of Princess Diana in 1997.