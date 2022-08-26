A Colombian drug dealer was arrested on Wednesday following a seven-kilometre chase which resulted in injury to a police officer and a badly damaged Renault Megane - the drug dealer's car.

Around 5pm, police stopped the car, which was being driven in an erratic manner. This was in Santa Ponsa. However, the driver sped off and a chase ensued. In addition to damaging his own car, he hit five other vehicles before finally coming to a halt near Portals Nous, when the car collided with a police van.

He tried to run off but was intercepted by officers. He resisted arrest, and one of the officers suffered injury to a hand during the struggle.

The driver, who tested positive for cocaine, is understood to have a long history of drug dealing and other offences.