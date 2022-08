The body of a man was found in the sea off Llucmajor late on Thursday.

Emergency services believe this to be a tourist who some hours earlier had fallen into the sea from a catamaran that was on an excursion from Palma to Cap Enderrocat and Cala Vella. It has yet to be established why he fell.

The body was lifted by helicopter, the Guardia Civil, the Maritime Safety Agency, Civil Protection and Llucmajor police all having taken part in the search and the recovery of the body.