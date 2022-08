The 17-month-old British baby who was admitted in critical condition last Tuesday after falling into a swimming pool at a hotel in Puerto Alcudia died this Thursday, sources at Son Espases hospital have confirmed.

The tragic event took place after 17.00 hours.

As reported on Tuesday by the Alcudia local police, the parents of the little girl found the child floating in one of the hotel’s pools.

First to give first aid was one of the resort’s lifeguards.

At the same time, local police officers, the Guardia Civil and ambulance rushed to the scene.

After an hour, medics managed to resuscitate the child and recovered her pulse.

She was rushed to the Son Espases hospital in a critical condition and was admitted to intensive care. Sadly on Thursday, she was notified of her death.