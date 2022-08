Shortly before midday on Friday, two men brandishing knives attempted to rob a man on the C. Santa Florentina in Son Gotleu, Palma.

This was witnessed by a woman who knows the man. She approached the two, took a toy pistol out of her bag and pointed it at them. They ran off.

National Police officers went to the scene, conducted a search of the vicinity but were unable to locate the two men, who are said to be Algerian.