The president of CAEB restaurants association, Alfonso Robledo, says that restaurants in Mallorca have been full this summer but that they are not recording record profits. This is a familiar enough story this summer - high turnover but high costs because of inflation.

To say that restaurants are full is a somewhat sweeping statement, as it does depend on the restaurant and where it is. Even so, there are some restaurants - the most fashionable ones - which are said to require reservations well in advance: not just 24 hours but a week or more.

Given the demand and to ensure that bookings aren't wasted, deposits are necessary - anything between 30 and 60 euros per diner, again depending on establishment.