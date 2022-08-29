The Tory ex-Minister for Levelling Up, Michael Gove, was seen at a bar in the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel over the weekend.

Gove, who has been the MP for Surrey Heath since 2005, last week backed Rishi Sunak in the race to No10 against Liz Truss before heading off to one of Ibiza’s most famous luxury party hotels with his children Beatrice and William.

And, on his return to London, Michael Gove could make a surprise return to journalism. After more than a decade at the top of politics, Gove wrote an article in The Times on Friday which was widely seen as his retirement from SW1A. And The Londoner hears Gove’s next job could be at the Times itself.

Gove was assistant editor of the paper before becoming an MP, and remains an ally of owner Rupert Murdoch.

When Gove spoke to Donald Trump for the paper in 2017, Murdoch sat in to watch. Murdoch later reportedly lobbied Theresa May to give Gove a cabinet post.

But don’t count Gove out of politics. He is backing Rishi Sunak but expects Liz Truss to become PM, which would leave him out of the Cabinet. The piece says “I do not expect to be in government again” but is carefully worded enough to allow yet another comeback.