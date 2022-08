Michael Douglas posted a video on his social media sites on Monday from his Mallorca home, S'Estaca in his capacity as a United Nations Peace Messenger.

The video included the following text on his Instagram site:

"Today (Monday) is the International Day Against Nuclear Tests. It aims to raise awareness about the disastrous effects of nuclear weapon testing and the need for their secession as a means of achieving the goal of a nuclear weapons free world.

"Nuclear weapons have no place in our world. I join the UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres is calling on the world to act for the health and survival of people and planet alike and ensure the end of nuclear testing now and forever! @unitednations...."