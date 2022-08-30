An Italian police officer, currently a trainee with the Guardia di Finanza, was arrested in Magalluf on Monday, accused of sexually abusing two women in a club.

One of the women was slapped on her buttocks. She turned to her partner and asked if he had done this. By then, doormen at the club were already holding the Italian.

Another woman informed security personnel that he had touched her in intimate areas. The Guardia Civil were called - this was shortly before 4.30am - and the Italian had to be restrained. He attempted to attack officers as they were arresting him.