Beer lovers can rest assured, according to sources at Estrella Damm, one of the country’s leading brewers, that beer production is not currently in danger of disappearing, not even on a local scale, as Sullerica, the Mallorcan brand based in the heart of the Serra de Tramuntana, claims.
On the one hand, the sector’s employers’ association, Cerveceros de España, stresses that it has been working intensively on measures in favour of environmental sustainability along the entire supply chain, from brewing to distribution and consumption, including the cultivation and harvesting of raw materials.
It continues to reduce water consumption, the rate of wastewater discharge, and the ratio of greenhouse gas emissions at production sites, with the aim of achieving zero waste in beer production by 2025.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Shortages of super glue from mass hoarding after rumours of earth losing gravity.