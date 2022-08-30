Rumours that beer’s days are numbered in Spain have set alarm bells ringing.

The drought and rising production costs could trigger cuts in the production of what is considered to be the most popular drink in Spain. However, the sector is calling for calm, both the large producers and the more artisan ones.

Beer lovers can rest assured, according to sources at Estrella Damm, one of the country’s leading brewers, that beer production is not currently in danger of disappearing, not even on a local scale, as Sullerica, the Mallorcan brand based in the heart of the Serra de Tramuntana, claims.

On the one hand, the sector’s employers’ association, Cerveceros de España, stresses that it has been working intensively on measures in favour of environmental sustainability along the entire supply chain, from brewing to distribution and consumption, including the cultivation and harvesting of raw materials.

It continues to reduce water consumption, the rate of wastewater discharge, and the ratio of greenhouse gas emissions at production sites, with the aim of achieving zero waste in beer production by 2025.