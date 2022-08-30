The Guardia Civil has made the largest seizure of pink cocaine or 2CB ever made in Spain in Ibiza, in an operation carried out on the island on Monday, which ended with the arrest of 14 people.

13.25 kilos of 2CB were seized, the market value of which would have been 1.3 million euros.

In total, all the drugs seized in the operation would have had a market value of around 2.3 million euros.

According to the chief colonel of the Guardia Civil in the Balearics, Alejandro Hernandez, today, the operation ‘Via Fora’ was carried out by the Group of Teams Against Organised Crime of the UCO, in collaboration with Europol, the British NCA and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Interpol of the National Police of Colombia.

The operation has led to the dismantling of a gang based on Ibiza dedicated to the production, importation and distribution of drugs.

Hernández explained that up to 12 house searches were carried out on Monday in Sant Josep, Sant Antoni, Es Cubells and Ibiza, and 12 people were arrested and investigated for crimes against public health, illegal possession of weapons and belonging to a criminal group.

Most of them are British residents in Ibiza.

In addition, in Colombia, two women have been arrested - one of them Colombian and one American - who had travelled to the country to negotiate the purchase of cocaine.

In the searches, the Guardia Civil, in addition to the pink cocaine, seized 16.4 kilos of cocaine; 5.6 kilos of ketamine; 87,000 ecstasy pills; 493,000 euros in cash; 30,000 pounds sterling and 12,000 dollars. They also seized 10 medium and high-end vehicles, luxury watches and three handguns and a submachine gun.

The Guardia Civil have also highlighted the “extremely violent” nature of the gang, which is why the operation has been “very important”.

The criminal group had even stolen drugs from other gangs on the island.

The operation is still open and further arrests are not being ruled out.

The chief colonel stressed his “satisfaction” at the success of the operation, highlighting the “effort” made on the island with numerous reinforcements to ensure safe tourism in Ibiza.