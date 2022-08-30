He is considered to be something of a successor to drugs matriarch 'La Paca' in being the most important drugs trafficker in Son Banya. He was a target of a joint Guardia Civil and National Police operation in mid-July, when 28 people were arrested in all. He avoided arrest on that occasion, but police said that it would just be a matter of time before he was arrested. He is the sixth person to be detained in the latest round of arrests.
The operation in July involved raids of some fifty properties, thirty of them in Son Banya. Large quantities of drugs were seized along with 180,000 euros cash, a pistol and a rifle.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.