Mikhail Gorbachev, the former Soviet leader who brought the Cold War to a peaceful end, has died aged 91.

He visited Mallorca on different occasions, the last time having been in 2000, when he stayed at the Hotel Formentor with his daughter Irina and youngest granddaughter Anastasia. During that stay, he attended an exhibition at La Lonja in Palma and met the then president of the Balearics, Francesc Antich.

In August 1992, he stayed at the Hotel Son Vida and was received at the Marivent Palace by King Juan Carlos.