The doctors union in the Balearics says that 454 doctors are currently working at health centres. The number should be 500, so there is a ten per cent shortage.

This isn't a temporary situation, as vacant posts aren't being filled. A consequence is that doctors have increased workloads. The union estimates that around 300 doctors are not allocated the optimal number of patients. As it is, doctors in the Balearics are allocated 1,700 patients, 400 more than the state average.

There is a nationwide lack of doctors for primary care. A reason, it is said, is that the profession has lost its prestige. Another is the workload.

Holidays add to the strain, the union pointing out that, between August 12 and 15, 69 doctors' posts were not covered.