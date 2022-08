A member of the public saved a female tourist from drowning in Santa Ponsa on Wednesday. Around 1pm, he saw that the 60-year-old woman was in difficulty at a rocky area. He jumped into the sea, pulled her out and having checked she had a pulse, called 112.

Four lifeguards from Santa Ponsa beach were first to arrive before medics and police. She was stabilised and taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.