Investigation of the fatal road accident in Mallorca on Wednesday morning points to the driver of a Ford Ka having lost control when the car aquaplaned and collided with a truck.

The accident occurred around 8.50am on the Manacor-Calas de Mallorca road; there was rain at the time. The driver and passenger, male and female aged 20 and 19, were killed instantly. The truck driver, who was slightly injured and tested negative for alcohol and drugs, told police that there was nothing he could do to avoid the car.