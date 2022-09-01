An Inca couple in their early forties and said to be known for their wealth have been accused of being responsible for over 300 examples of graffiti.

Local police forces, from Inca and Sa Pobla in particular, having been working with the Guardia Civil in seeking to identify who has been behind graffiti in thirteen municipalities - Alcudia, Binissalem, Consell, Lloseta, Marratxi, Muro, Palma, Pollensa, Santa Maria, Selva and Sineu are the others.

Inca and Sa Pobla have been most affected. Some of the graffiti has been on buildings classified as cultural heritage, a criminal offence.

Cases of graffiti restarted after lockdown, investigators convinced that they were the work of the same person or persons. Security camera images have helped in identifying the couple.

The matter is in the hands of a court in Inca court and the Prosecutor's Office is preparing the indictment. It is understood that a prestigious law firm is already acting on behalf of the couple.