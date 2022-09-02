The paperwork mountain now needed to live in Spain is not denting the desire of Britons for a life in the sun but only just! A Bulletin opinion poll suggests that more Britons want to live in Spain than those who don´t despite all the new difficulties following Britain´s withdrawl from the European Union.
Joys of living in Spain overcome Brexit paper mountain
Britons still want to move here
Here we go again!🤦🏼♀️ I think you are publishing these editorials on the very same topic deliberately so that you get lots of clicks which might increase your ad revenue. I can see no other reason for such repetition. The 90 day rule is an EU rule. Spain can’t just change it at their whim! Incidentally as far as I know the word is bilateral, not by-lateral, but I stand to be corrected.